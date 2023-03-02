Nitze Arrives in Turkey

230203-N-EH998-1139 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

