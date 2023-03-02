Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nitze Arrives in Turkey [Image 23 of 25]

    Nitze Arrives in Turkey

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230203-N-EH998-1254 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Stewart Air Boss of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), gives a tour of the flight deck to the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 7617283
    VIRIN: 230203-N-EH998-1254
    Resolution: 5986x3991
    Size: 849.32 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nitze Arrives in Turkey [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey
    Nitze Arrives in Turkey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT