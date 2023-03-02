230203-N-EH998-1176 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Triad of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), hosts the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation for a meeting in the wardroom, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 09:42
|Photo ID:
|7617284
|VIRIN:
|230203-N-EH998-1176
|Resolution:
|6541x4361
|Size:
|781.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nitze Arrives in Turkey [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Gölcük Naval Base in Türkiye
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT