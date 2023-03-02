230203-N-EH998-1176 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Triad of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), hosts the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation for a meeting in the wardroom, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7617284 VIRIN: 230203-N-EH998-1176 Resolution: 6541x4361 Size: 781.67 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nitze Arrives in Turkey [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.