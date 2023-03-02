Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 2023 Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

    Obangame Express 2023 Closing Ceremony

    NIGERIA

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230203-N-DK722-1001 (Feb. 3, 2023) LAGOS, Nigeria – From right, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Calvin Foster, director of the Maritime Partnership Program for U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command, and Nigerian Navy Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, salute the Nigerian National Anthem during the Obangame Express 2023 closing ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 3, 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Cameron C. Edy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 15:41
    Photo ID: 7616830
    VIRIN: 230203-N-DK722-1001
    Resolution: 5479x3914
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: NG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2023 Closing Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Closing
    USAFRICOM
    NAVEUR-NAVAF
    OE23

