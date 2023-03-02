USS Tripoli Friends and Family Day Cruise

230203-N-XN177-1671 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2023) – Sailors and their guests observe flight operations from vulture’s row aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the friends and family day cruise Feb. 3, 2023. Tripoli is hosting more than 500 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship's capabilities. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

