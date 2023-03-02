Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Friends and Family Day Cruise [Image 12 of 26]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230203-N-XN177-1312 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2023) – An AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 lands aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the friends and family day cruise Feb. 3, 2023. Tripoli is hosting more than 500 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship's capabilities. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7616757
    VIRIN: 230203-N-XN177-1312
    Resolution: 4426x2948
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Tripoli Friends and Family Day Cruise [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HMLA-369
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

