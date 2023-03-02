230203-N-XN177-1536 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2023) – A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 takes off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the friends and family day cruise Feb. 3, 2023. Tripoli is hosting more than 500 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship's capabilities. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 13:56 Photo ID: 7616767 VIRIN: 230203-N-XN177-1536 Resolution: 4492x2992 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Friends and Family Day Cruise [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.