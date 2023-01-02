New Hampshire Guardsmen return from Middle East deployment

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher St. Cyr of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is greeted by NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities upon arrival at Manchester Airport on Feb. 1, 2023, following a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. Senior leaders greeted over 100 Soldiers as they deplaned before buses transported them to awaiting family and friends at the Manchester armory. The 197th served as a field artillery headquarters for U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes Jordan, Syria, Qatar and Kuwait. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

