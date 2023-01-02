Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Guardsmen return from Middle East deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    New Hampshire Guardsmen return from Middle East deployment

    MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Over New Hampshire Guardsmen of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, arrived at Manchester Airport on Feb. 1, 2023, following a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. Senior leaders, including NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities, greeted Soldiers as they deplaned before buses transported them to awaiting family and friends at the Manchester armory. The 197th served as a field artillery headquarters for U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes Jordan, Syria, Qatar and Kuwait. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

