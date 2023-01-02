New Hampshire Guardsmen return from Middle East deployment

Spc. Anna Salisbury, an air defense artillery operator of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is all smiles upon arrival at Manchester Airport on Feb. 1, 2023, following a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. Senior leaders, including NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities, greeted over 100 Soldiers as they deplaned before buses transported them to awaiting family and friends at the Manchester armory. The 197th served as a field artillery headquarters for U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes Jordan, Syria, Qatar and Kuwait. Salisbury said that besides a month-long break between training and deployment, she's been away from home for about two years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

