Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats. [Image 5 of 5]

    134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A total of 480 Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base were trained on how to respond to CBRNE attacks quickly and efficiently. Airmen from the 164th Airlift Wing provided instruction on implementation of Mission Oriented Protective Posture or MOPP gear knowledge, before discussing diagnosing various chemical agents and how to respond.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 08:18
    Photo ID: 7616533
    VIRIN: 230203-Z-FR339-389
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats. [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.
    134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.
    134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.
    134th Air Refueling Wing focused on chemical threats.
    134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Tennessee
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    164th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT