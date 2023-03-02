134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys | A total of 480 Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys | A total of 480 Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base were trained on how to respond to CBRNE attacks quickly and efficiently. Airmen from the 164th Airlift Wing provided instruction on implementation of Mission Oriented Protective Posture or MOPP gear knowledge, before discussing diagnosing various chemical agents and how to respond. see less | View Image Page

Nine Seconds. That’s all the time an Airmen has to take their mask from its carrier and apply it during a chemical attack. That brief time may seem fast, but so much can happen. With time at a premium and pressure building, Airmen must clear the interior and check for a tight seal on their masks before anything else.That is why the United State’s Air Force emphasizes Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) defense training around urgency, readiness and confidence.



A total of 480 Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, were trained over a 4 day period on how to respond to CBRNE attacks quickly and efficiently. Airmen from the 164th Airlift Wing provided instruction on implementation of Mission Oriented Protective Posture or MOPP gear knowledge, before discussing diagnosing various chemical agents on how to respond.



“This is all about being ready,” said Civil Engineering Squadron Senior Master Sergeant Steven Breeden. “We need to make sure they feel comfortable in the suit. We have to give our Airmen all the tools they need to operate in any environment. This training is all a part of getting that done.”



As the training evolved, Airmen quickly applied trousers, boots, gloves, jackets and other protective gear while diagnosing gases and nerve agents in various training lanes simulating combat scenarios. Instructors preached reliance on what Airmen have learned to manage stress and eliminate the threat from causing further damage.



“This is all about perspective. We’re here to provide a different view of how this can be handled and that will help this group long term,” said 164th Airlift Wing Staff Sergeant Justin Reed. “We have been able to train more people on multiple scenarios and that can make all the difference when you’re faced with these kind of attacks.”



Without experience in these simulated combat scenarios, confidence wanes and responses to emergencies like chemical, biological, nuclear and environmental hazards can become even more disastrous. While understanding what threat you’re facing is vital, it’s also crucial to have adequate knowledge of your gear and use it properly when responding to a CBRNE attack.



“The most important part of this training is how to wear your gear correctly in a contaminated environment so you’ll survive,” said Airmen First Class Christopher Mims. “They learn that this gear will protect them, decontaminate techniques to use and how to read distinctive signs of a CBRNE attack.”



Thanks to training like this, Airmen are focused and better prepared to tackle any CBRNE threat, at home or abroad.