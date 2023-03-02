134th Air Refueling Wing focuses on chemical threats.

A total of 480 Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, were trained on how to respond to CBRNE attacks quickly and efficiently. Airmen from the 164th Airlift Wing provided instruction on implementation of Mission Oriented Protective Posture or MOPP gear knowledge, before discussing diagnosing various chemical agents and how to respond.

