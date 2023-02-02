Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU flies V-BAT drone [Image 18 of 22]

    31st MEU flies V-BAT drone

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew King 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Civilian contractors embarked with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, removes a camera from a V-BAT drone aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2, 2023. The V-BAT is an autonomous drone used for surveillance and reconnaissance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 7616511
    VIRIN: 230202-M-WM087-1064
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    USMC
    USN
    Drone
    V-BAT

