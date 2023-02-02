Civilian contractors embarked with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands a V-BAT drone aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2, 2023. The V-BAT is an autonomous drone used for surveillance and reconnaissance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 06:11 Photo ID: 7616513 VIRIN: 230202-M-WM087-1282 Resolution: 5212x3474 Size: 9.84 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU flies V-BAT drone [Image 22 of 22], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.