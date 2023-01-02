31st MEU conducts Sparrowhawk

A landing craft, air cushion from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) comes ashore during a platoon size reinforcement training on Kin Beach, Okinawa, Feb. 1, 2023. The training was conducted in preparation to supplement forces in a wide range of military operations from direct action to reconnaissance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

