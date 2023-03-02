A brief look at finance

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Bush and Staff Sgt. Aaron Nowak, 355th Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisors, discuss the validity of a financial software upgrade at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023. The 355th Wing finance office provides financial customer service and plays an important role in accomplishing the 355th Wing mission by executing the wing budget to fund all mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US