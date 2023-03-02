U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney Fairall, 355th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, reviews financial records to ensure that no Airmen have outstanding debts at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023. The 355th Wing finance office provides financial customer service and plays an important role in accomplishing the 355th Wing mission by executing the wing budget to fund all mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 18:15 Photo ID: 7616081 VIRIN: 230202-F-NC910-1001 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 680.15 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A brief look at finance [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.