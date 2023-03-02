Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A brief look at finance [Image 2 of 5]

    A brief look at finance

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney Fairall, 355th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, reviews financial records to ensure that no Airmen have outstanding debts at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023. Customer service is key while ensuring proper pay disbursement to DM personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Finance
    Air Force
    Airman
    355th Wing

