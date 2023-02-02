U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Hawaii Adjutant General, administers the oath of office to Maj. Gen. Roy Macaraeg during his promotion ceremony at Washington Place, Honolulu Hawaii, February 2, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 15:46
|Photo ID:
|7615817
|VIRIN:
|230202-Z-GR156-0187
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Hawaii Army National Guard Officer [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT