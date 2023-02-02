U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy Macaraeg and his family are joined by Hawaii Governor, Josh Green, and his wife during a promotion ceremony at Washington Place, Honolulu Hawaii, February 2, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 7615810 VIRIN: 230202-Z-GR156-0306 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.86 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Hawaii Army National Guard Officer [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.