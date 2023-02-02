Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Hawaii Army National Guard Officer [Image 1 of 10]

    Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Hawaii Army National Guard Officer

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy Macaraeg and his family are joined by Hawaii Governor, Josh Green, and his wife during a promotion ceremony at Washington Place, Honolulu Hawaii, February 2, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 15:46
    Photo ID: 7615810
    VIRIN: 230202-Z-GR156-0306
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Hawaii Army National Guard Officer [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Promotion Ceremony
    Washington Place

