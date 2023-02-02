Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Healthcare Notices [Image 3 of 3]

    Japanese Healthcare Notices

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Examples of notices that Department of Defense civilians are encountering as they seek healthcare in Japan. (Top) The Red Cross Hospital in Okinawa will no longer see patients that do not have Japanese National Health Insurance, a Japanese government plan that is unavailable to individuals who fall under the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA). (Bottom) The Yokosuka Tower Clinic, located near U.S. Navy 7th Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, has informed non-Japanese customers that they will be charged roughly 200% more than Japanese customers who use Japanese National Health Insurance.

    This work, Japanese Healthcare Notices [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

