Japanese Healthcare Notices

Examples of notices that Department of Defense civilians are encountering as they seek healthcare in Japan. (Top) The Red Cross Hospital in Okinawa will no longer see patients that do not have Japanese National Health Insurance, a Japanese government plan that is unavailable to individuals who fall under the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA). (Bottom) The Yokosuka Tower Clinic, located near U.S. Navy 7th Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, has informed non-Japanese customers that they will be charged roughly 200% more than Japanese customers who use Japanese National Health Insurance.

