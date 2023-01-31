Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama DHA Town Hall [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Zama DHA Town Hall

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    From left, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense Health Agency, Ms. Seileen Mullen, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Hon. Gilbert R. Cisneros, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Heck, the director of Department for Health Affairs Region Indo-Pacific to Japan, and Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, receives a question from a Department of Defense civilian, during a ‘space available’ town hall, January 31, 2023. The town hall was held in response to DoD civilians being restricted to ‘space available’ clinic visits after a mandate released in 2017 prioritized active-duty Servicemembers and their families, or those who were covered by the military health plan TRICARE Prime.

    This work, Camp Zama DHA Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

