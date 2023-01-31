U.S. Army Medical Command – Japan commander, Col. Jeremy Johnson, briefs to a ‘space available’ town hall at the Camp Zama Community Club, January 31, 2023. The town hall was held in response to Department of Defense civilians being restricted to ‘space available’ clinic visits after a mandate released in 2017 prioritized active-duty Servicemembers and their families, or those who were covered by the military health plan TRICARE Prime. Guest speakers, to include the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Hon. Gilbert R. Cisneros, Acting Assistant Secretary of DHA, Ms. Seileen Mullen, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Heck, the director of Department for Health Affairs Region Indo-Pacific to Japan, along with U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, were in attendance to listen to concerns from DoD civilians and offer pending solutions to the difficulty of receiving health care from off-installation providers in Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 22:47 Photo ID: 7614701 VIRIN: 230131-D-AD803-412 Resolution: 5419x3613 Size: 11.5 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDDAC-Japan at Camp Zama DHA Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.