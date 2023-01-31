Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDDAC-Japan at Camp Zama DHA Town Hall [Image 2 of 3]

    MEDDAC-Japan at Camp Zama DHA Town Hall

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Medical Command – Japan commander, Col. Jeremy Johnson, briefs to a ‘space available’ town hall at the Camp Zama Community Club, January 31, 2023. The town hall was held in response to Department of Defense civilians being restricted to ‘space available’ clinic visits after a mandate released in 2017 prioritized active-duty Servicemembers and their families, or those who were covered by the military health plan TRICARE Prime. Guest speakers, to include the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Hon. Gilbert R. Cisneros, Acting Assistant Secretary of DHA, Ms. Seileen Mullen, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Heck, the director of Department for Health Affairs Region Indo-Pacific to Japan, along with U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, were in attendance to listen to concerns from DoD civilians and offer pending solutions to the difficulty of receiving health care from off-installation providers in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 22:47
    Photo ID: 7614701
    VIRIN: 230131-D-AD803-412
    Resolution: 5419x3613
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC-Japan at Camp Zama DHA Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama DHA Town Hall
    MEDDAC-Japan at Camp Zama DHA Town Hall
    Japanese Healthcare Notices

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defense Health Agency to Japan: "We Hear You!"

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USACE
    Healthcare
    MEDDAC-J
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT