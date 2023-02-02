Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ [Image 4 of 8]

    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

    HACKSAW RIDGE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    The Maeda Escarpment, also known as "Hacksaw Ridge", is a historical World War II battle sight from the battle of Okinawa. U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists with 3rd Marine Logistics Group discussed the heritage and history of chaplains and provided insight on spiritual preparation for combat during a Professional Military Education class at Maeda Escarpment, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 20:26
    Photo ID: 7614527
    VIRIN: 230202-M-RF870-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.91 MB
    Location: HACKSAW RIDGE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Prepare
    3rd MLG
    Religious Program Specialists
    Hacksaw Ridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT