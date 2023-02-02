The Maeda Escarpment, also known as "Hacksaw Ridge", is a historical World War II battle sight from the battle of Okinawa. U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists with 3rd Marine Logistics Group discussed the heritage and history of chaplains and provided insight on spiritual preparation for combat during a Professional Military Education class at Maeda Escarpment, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 20:26 Photo ID: 7614527 VIRIN: 230202-M-RF870-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.91 MB Location: HACKSAW RIDGE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.