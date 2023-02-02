U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists with 3rd Marine Logistics Group pose for a photo during a Professional Military Education class at Maeda Escarpment, also known as 'Hacksaw Ridge', Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. The class discussed the heritage and history of chaplains as well as provided insight on spiritual preparation for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7614529 VIRIN: 230202-M-RF870-1012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.73 MB Location: HACKSAW RIDGE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.