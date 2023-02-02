Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ [Image 3 of 8]

    Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit 'Hacksaw Ridge'

    HACKSAW RIDGE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Flournoy Phelps, a chaplain for 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), reads about the history of Chaplain Joseph O’Callahan, a Medal of Honor recipient, during a Professional Military Education class at Maeda Escarpment, also known as "Hacksaw Ridge", Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. The class discussed the heritage and history of chaplains and provided insight on spiritual preparation for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 20:26
    Photo ID: 7614526
    VIRIN: 230202-M-RF870-1047
    Resolution: 5637x3758
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: HACKSAW RIDGE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Prepare
    3rd MLG
    Religious Program Specialists
    Hacksaw Ridge

