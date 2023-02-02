Spiritually Prepared for Combat | 3rd MLG Chaplains visit ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Flournoy Phelps, a chaplain for 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), reads about the history of Chaplain Joseph O’Callahan, a Medal of Honor recipient, during a Professional Military Education class at Maeda Escarpment, also known as "Hacksaw Ridge", Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. The class discussed the heritage and history of chaplains and provided insight on spiritual preparation for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

