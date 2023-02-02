Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, local responders search for missing diver off Rick's Reef, Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard, local responders search for missing diver off Rick's Reef, Guam

    GUAM

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Mary Sims 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Responders from the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) search for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick's Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Responders include crews from the local fire and police departments, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, the Frederick Hatch, and U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Mary Sims)

    Responders searching for missing diver off Rick's Reef Guam

    SAR
    Guam
    Frederick Hatch
    WPC 1143

