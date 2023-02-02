Responders searching for missing diver off Rick’s Reef Guam  

SANTA RITA, Guam — Responders are searching for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick’s Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2.



The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center at +1 671-355-4824.



Responders include crews from:



- Guam Fire Department Jetski operators, boat crews, and divers

- Guam Police Department crews

- U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter

- USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143)

- U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium



At 10:36 a.m., watchstanders at FM/SG JSRC received notification from the diver colleague he was missing. The men reportedly were conducting contract work to support telecommunications. Watchstanders immediately contacted Guam Fire at 10:42 a.m. and requested air support from HSC-25. The Frederick Hatch diverted from their local patrol, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Apra Harbor. A joint incident command post has been established on the beach nearby.



The team also issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners advising anyone in the area to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to responders.



Throughout the day, local and federal partners conducted searches inside and outside the reef line and underwater dive operations. With several search patterns complete and no sightings, current Department of Defense and U.S. Coast Guard intentions include the Knighthawk crew completing their current pattern, the RBM crew searching into the night, and the Frederick Hatch crew remaining on scene overnight. Additional responders will conduct first-light searches.



Weather on scene is forecast as an east wind of 20 to 25 knots, with wind waves of 4 to 6 feet, an east swell of 6 to 8 feet, and scattered light showers. A small craft advisory and a rip current statement are in effect.



