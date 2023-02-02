U.S. Coast Guard, local responders search for missing diver off Rick's Reef, Guam

Responders from the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) search for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick's Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Responders include crews from the local fire and police departments, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, the Frederick Hatch, and U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Lt. j.g. Mary Sims)
Responders searching for missing diver off Rick's Reef Guam
