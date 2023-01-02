Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, command senior enlisted leader of the United States Naval Community College, briefs Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, on February 1, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 13:46
|Photo ID:
|7613737
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-YC738-1040
|Resolution:
|4694x3353
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
