USNCC Finishing Pilot Program II, FFSP Adds to TAP Curriculum

Many enlisted Sailors join the Navy for the college tuition benefits it offers when they transfer out of the service. Now they can get a head start on their educational voyage with the United States Naval Community College (USNCC).



According to Dr. Ashley Gleiman, PhD, USNCC Academic Administrator, the community college is working towards finishing up its Pilot II programs and will reach Initial Operating Capability (IOC) in autumn.



“USNCC programs include associate degrees in Military Studies, Nuclear Engineering Technology, Cybersecurity, Organizational Leadership, and Aviation Maintenance (including an Uncrewed Systems track), said Gleiman. “We recently signed two partner institutions for its Maritime Logistics program and we intend to have the Data Analytics program identified and accepting applications by the end of the fiscal year.”



The USNCC’s establishment is a result of the Secretary of the Navy’s 2018 Education for Seapower (E4S) study findings. The purpose of the study was to assess whether naval education institutions were keeping pace with rapid changes in society, geopolitics, and technology.



The USNCC education opportunities will prepare service members both for the needs of today and the challenges of tomorrow that are critical to the Navy’s success. They’re also collaborating with Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSCs) to get the word out about the program’s benefits through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP).



“The USNCC connection to TAP has more to do with how the information is shared with service members at the FFSCs,” said Anthony Stevens, Military Readiness Section Supervisor, Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP). “The education offered through the USNCC can enhance a young service member’s critical-thinking abilities and increase their development to be a better Sailor.”



Unfortunately, junior enlisted Sailors in particular often transition out with only the skills and education they obtained from their Navy Enlisted Classification.



“When they have little time in rate, their background is at a novice level at best. They really aren’t transition or employment ready,” said Stevens. “Getting information on USNCC during their TAP sessions, and at TAP centers they could decide to stay Navy and transition later when they are more prepared.”



Presently, the USNCC is open and funded for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and Coast Guard Reservists only. Students do not pay for books or materials.



“All active duty enlisted service members in the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserve are eligible to apply for admission. Admission to USNCC is a selective process,” said Gleiman. “You will be considered against candidates based on the needs of the naval services with priority consideration extended to junior service members with no previously earned college degrees. Service members who have previously earned college degrees may be considered for admission into certificate programs.”



Other factors may include a service member’s:

• Rating or Military Occupational Specialty

• Prior educational experience

• Space availability and demand for a selected degree program



Admission consideration is dependent upon continued approval from a service member’s command and separation date (EAOS/EAS) must be no sooner than three months from the course start date.



USNCC currently has 2,000 students enrolled with another 500-plus students expected to start class throughout Summer 2023.



For more information on the USNCC, visit Frequently Asked Questions About the USNCC or keep up to date on USNCC news and updates by following us on your favorite social media platforms! Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 12:05 Story ID: 448990 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US