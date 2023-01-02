Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point [Image 4 of 6]

    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, listen to Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, command senior enlisted leader of the United States Naval Community College, on February 1, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:46
    Photo ID: 7613738
    VIRIN: 230201-N-YC738-1056
    Resolution: 5309x3792
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point
    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point
    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point
    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point
    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point
    USNCC Briefs at Cherry Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brief
    Engagement
    Education
    Marine Corps
    USNCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT