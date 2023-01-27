Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (From left to right) Brig. Gen. Al Flowers, Director of Manpower, Personnel and Resources, and Chief of the Air Force Medical Service Corps; Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general; and Rear. Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command participate on a panel discussing the Military Health System. The military panel was part of the South Texas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives conference. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Randy L. Mitchell/Released)

