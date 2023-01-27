Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Randy Mitchell 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas (From left to right) Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general and Rear. Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command engage in a conversation with fellow panelist Mr. Robert Goodman, Chief of Staff, Office of the Army Surgeon General and a member of the Senior Executive Service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Randy L. Mitchell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:15
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
