Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (From left to right) Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general and Rear. Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command engage in a conversation with fellow panelist Mr. Robert Goodman, Chief of Staff, Office of the Army Surgeon General and a member of the Senior Executive Service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Randy L. Mitchell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Photo ID: 7613579 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US