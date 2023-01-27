Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general listens as Rear. Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command responds to a panel question discussing the Military Health System. The military panel was part of the South Texas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives conference. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Randy L. Mitchell/Released)

