    Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Randy Mitchell 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas. Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general listens as Rear. Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command responds to a panel question discussing the Military Health System. The military panel was part of the South Texas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives conference. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Randy L. Mitchell/Released)

    This work, Military Panel Discusses Military Health System with Civilian Healthcare Executives [Image 3 of 3], by Randy Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

