AMPHEX 2023

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, drive a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle after offloading from a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) during Amphibious Exercise 2023 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2023. Familiarization with U.S. Navy LCACs and simulated amphibious beach landings were an essential aspect of AMPHEX in order to increase proficiency in ship to shore movement capabilities. AMPHEX is a joint service exercise that demonstrates littoral interoperability and operational maneuver cohesion between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

