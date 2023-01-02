Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMPHEX 2023 [Image 3 of 8]

    AMPHEX 2023

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Sailors with U.S. Second Fleet and Marines with 2nd Marine Division, conduct a beach landing with landing craft, air cushions (LCACs) during Amphibious Exercise 2023 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2023. Familiarization with U.S. Navy LCACs and simulated amphibious beach landings were an essential aspect of AMPHEX in order to increase proficiency in ship to shore movement capabilities. AMPHEX is a joint service exercise that demonstrates littoral interoperability and operational maneuver cohesion between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:12
    Photo ID: 7613407
    VIRIN: 230201-M-AR474-2058
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
