GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 1, 2023) Seaman Recruit Ashley Maldonado, a student at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, clears an M4 carbine at Gunner's Mate (GM) "A" School. GM “A” School gives accession Sailors technical training in weapons maintenance electricity, electronics and operation of launch systems and torpedoes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7613328
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-O0032-1003
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|977.22 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
