Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly [Image 4 of 5]

    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 1, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Bridgette N. Burnette, middle, reads technical instructions as Seaman Recruit Shannon M. Grayesters, left, and Mija R. King, all Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes students, assemble an M4 carbines at Gunner's Mate (GM) "A" School. GM “A” School gives accession Sailors technical training in weapons maintenance electricity, electronics and operation of launch systems and torpedoes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 7613331
    VIRIN: 230201-N-O0032-1079
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 977.99 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly
    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly
    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly
    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly
    GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Gunner’s Mate
    SCSTC GL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT