GM “A” School reviews M4 assembly

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 1, 2023) Seaman Recruit Jesus A. ReyesRomero, left, reads technical instructions as Seaman Apprentice Anthony O. Williams, both Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes students, assembles an M4 carbine at Gunner's Mate (GM) "A" School. GM “A” School gives accession Sailors technical training in weapons maintenance electricity, electronics and operation of launch systems and torpedoes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US