    36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion [Image 3 of 3]

    36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Collins, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, watches while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Benson, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36 MUNS, removes a stainless steel brake line on a munitions trailer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. The munitions trailers are essential for transporting munitions and related equipment to and from the flight line in support of training, exercises or real world activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 7612692
    VIRIN: 230124-F-MH881-7194
    Resolution: 5256x3497
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion

