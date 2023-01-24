36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Collins, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, watches while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Benson, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36 MUNS, removes a stainless steel brake line on a munitions trailer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. The munitions trailers are essential for transporting munitions and related equipment to and from the flight line in support of training, exercises or real world activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
