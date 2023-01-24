36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Benson, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, removes a stainless steel brake line on a munitions trailer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. Due to the intensity of Guam’s natural elements, equipment containing metal tends to corrode at a faster rate, limiting the service life substantially compared to the equipment’s intended lifespan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

