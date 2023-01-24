U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Benson, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, removes a stainless steel brake line on a munitions trailer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. Due to the intensity of Guam’s natural elements, equipment containing metal tends to corrode at a faster rate, limiting the service life substantially compared to the equipment’s intended lifespan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7612691
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-MH881-7193
|Resolution:
|5057x3365
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion
guam
andersen afb
36th Wing
MUNS
innovation
LEAVE A COMMENT