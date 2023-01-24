36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Enriquez, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, prepares to install a copper nickel alloy brake line on a munitions trailer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. The munitions support equipment maintenance team has implemented a new way to limit the rate of corrosion and double the service life of their trailers by replacing the stainless steel brake lines with a copper nickel alloy that is significantly more resistant to corrosion, especially in marine salt-water environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

