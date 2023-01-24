U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Enriquez, a munitions support equipment maintenance technician assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, prepares to install a copper nickel alloy brake line on a munitions trailer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. The munitions support equipment maintenance team has implemented a new way to limit the rate of corrosion and double the service life of their trailers by replacing the stainless steel brake lines with a copper nickel alloy that is significantly more resistant to corrosion, especially in marine salt-water environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7612690
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-MH881-7192
|Resolution:
|4506x2998
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36 MUNS puts the brakes on corrosion [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
