    Luke RAPCON: Eyes of the Fighters [Image 4 of 4]

    Luke RAPCON: Eyes of the Fighters

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean McCoy, 56th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control specialist, adjusts aircraft’s arrival and departure times, Jan. 27, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke RAPCON team is always on call for weekend flights and big events that require a large number of departures, keeping military and civilian passengers safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:45
    VIRIN: 230127-F-LV886-0033
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, Luke RAPCON: Eyes of the Fighters [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

