Luke RAPCON: Eyes of the Fighters

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Sean Mccoy and Julio Santana, 56th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control specialists monitor flight paths, Jan. 27, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke RAPCON team is always on call for weekend flights and big events that require a large number of departures, keeping military and civilian passengers safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US