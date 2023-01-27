Luke RAPCON: Eyes of the Fighters

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Kristen McQueen (left), Nicholas Anderson (center), and Tyler Turnbull (right), 56th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control trainers, monitor flight paths of aircraft, Jan. 27, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke RAPCON team is the 10th busiest in the Air Force, monitoring flight paths of military and civilian aircraft surrounding 8,000 cubic miles of airspace outside the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

