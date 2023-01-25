Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain Mitchell Hoke, an aviator with the 187th Airlift Squadron, observes the night sky aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Cheyenne, Wyo on January 25, 2023. C-130s are able to land on runways that many other cargo aircraft are unable to, making them invaluable when moving passengers and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

