Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Look Out [Image 4 of 7]

    Look Out

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain Mitchell Hoke, an aviator with the 187th Airlift Squadron, prepares for lift off for a nighttime 'blackout' training to utilize white phosphor night vision goggles aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Cheyenne, Wyo on January 25, 2023. The white phosphor goggles, known to provide greater contrast, reduced halo, and reduced eye fatigue, replaced the traditional green phosphor googles previously used to conduct night tactical training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7612671
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-QG327-1407
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Look Out [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepare for Launch
    Prepare for Launch
    On Approach
    Look Out
    Checklist
    On Night Vision Shift
    Look Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    C-130H
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    Night flight
    WYANG
    153AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT