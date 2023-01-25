U.S. Air Force Captain Mitchell Hoke, an aviator with the 187th Airlift Squadron, prepares for lift off for a nighttime 'blackout' training to utilize white phosphor night vision goggles aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Cheyenne, Wyo on January 25, 2023. The white phosphor goggles, known to provide greater contrast, reduced halo, and reduced eye fatigue, replaced the traditional green phosphor googles previously used to conduct night tactical training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 7612671 VIRIN: 230125-Z-QG327-1407 Resolution: 5000x3333 Size: 4.49 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Look Out [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.