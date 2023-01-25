On Night Vision Shift

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Holly Wooldridge, an aviator with the 187th Airlift Squadron, conducts nighttime 'blackout' training utilizing white phosphor night vision goggles aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Cheyenne, Wyo on January 25, 2023. The white phosphor goggles, known to provide greater contrast, reduced halo, and reduced eye fatigue, replaced the traditional green phosphor googles previously used to conduct night tactical training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US